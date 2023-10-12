Horse racing-Dettori reverses retirement decision, says will race in US

Italian jockey Frankie Dettori has made a U-turn on his plans to retire at the end of the year, announcing on Thursday that he will continue his career in the United States.

Dettori, who has ridden more than 3,300 winners and claimed three champion jockey titles, had said last year that 2023 would be his final year in the saddle as a professional.

The British-based jockey turns 53 in December and plans to bid farewell to British racing on Oct. 21 at the British Champions Day at Ascot, the finale to the flat season.

"I've still got the fire inside me that I want to do it a little bit more," Dettori told the BBC.

"I don't feel ready to let go yet. I'm going to spend some time in the USA and take it from there. I could be there three months or three years, I don't know.

"It was a long, hard decision with myself and my wife. It's a big decision to move to another country."

Dettori famously won all seven races during one afternoon at Ascot in 1996, costing bookmakers millions of pounds in payouts.

Having raced for 35 years, Dettori said he will also race in Dubai and Saudi Arabia while his goal is to find a horse for the Kentucky Derby.