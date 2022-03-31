Logo
Horse racing-Dunne's ban for bullying reduced to 10 months after appeal
31 Mar 2022 12:15AM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 12:15AM)
Jockey Robbie Dunne's ban for bullying and harassing Bryony Frost has been reduced from 18 months to 10 following an appeal hearing, the British Horseracing Association (BHA) said on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old was found in breach of four counts of conduct prejudicial to the integrity and reputation of horse racing between February and September 2020 by an independent disciplinary panel.

Dunne had denied two of the three counts of violent or improper behaviour towards Frost and all four prejudicial conduct charges, including bullying and harassing, and appealed against the ban in January.

The BHA's appeal board found Dunne guilty of breaching one rule, instead of four, which covered all offences.

Dunne's initial 18-month ban, with three months suspended, began on Dec. 10 last year and has now been reduced to 10 months, enabling him to return to racing on Oct. 9.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

