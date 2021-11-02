Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Horse racing-Future Score scratched from Melbourne Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Horse racing-Future Score scratched from Melbourne Cup

02 Nov 2021 08:34AM (Updated: 02 Nov 2021 08:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Future Score has been scratched from the AUS$8 million (US$6 million) Melbourne Cup, leaving a field of 23 for the race at Flemington Racecourse later on Tuesday.

The rank outsider trained by Matt Cumani was examined by vets who found lameness in his right foreleg, stewards said.

Bookmakers had Australian stayer Incentivise as a 3/1 favourite to win the two-mile handicap starting at 3 p.m. (0400 GMT).

British runner Spanish Mission was rated second favourite at 9/1 for Australia's "race that stops the nation".

(US$1 = 1.3301 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us