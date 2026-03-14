Logo
Logo

Sport

Horse Racing-Gaelic Warrior wins Cheltenham Gold Cup for Mullins
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Horse Racing-Gaelic Warrior wins Cheltenham Gold Cup for Mullins

Horse Racing-Gaelic Warrior wins Cheltenham Gold Cup for Mullins
Horse Racing - Cheltenham Festival - Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Britain - March 13, 2026 Gaelic Warrior ridden by Paul Townend celebrates after passing the post to win the 16:00 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Horse Racing-Gaelic Warrior wins Cheltenham Gold Cup for Mullins
Horse Racing - Cheltenham Festival - Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Britain - March 13, 2026 Paul Townend celebrates on Gaelic Warrior after winning the 16:00 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
14 Mar 2026 12:18AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CHELTENHAM, March 13 : Gaelic Warrior took a decisive victory in this year's Cheltenham Gold Cup by powering up the hill to beat Jango Baie into second place on the final day of the festival. 

Gaelic Warrior’s success cements trainer Willie Mullins' position as the joint-most successful Gold Cup trainer of all time, taking his tally to five.

The Gold Cup triumph marks the week’s second big win for owners Rich and Susannah Ricci after brilliant mare Lossiemouth won Tuesday’s Champion Hurdle by six and a half lengths.  

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement