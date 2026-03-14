Horse Racing-Gaelic Warrior wins Cheltenham Gold Cup for Mullins

CHELTENHAM, March 13 : Gaelic Warrior took a decisive victory in this year's Cheltenham Gold Cup by powering up the hill to beat Jango Baie into second place on the final day of the festival.

Gaelic Warrior’s success cements trainer Willie Mullins' position as the joint-most successful Gold Cup trainer of all time, taking his tally to five.

The Gold Cup triumph marks the week’s second big win for owners Rich and Susannah Ricci after brilliant mare Lossiemouth won Tuesday’s Champion Hurdle by six and a half lengths.