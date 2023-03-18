Logo
Horse racing-Galopin Des Champs romps to Gold Cup victory
Sport

Horse Racing - Cheltenham Festival - Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Britain - March 17, 2023 Paul Townend riding Galopin Des Champs celebrates after winning the 15:30 The Cheltenham Gold Cup REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Horse Racing - Cheltenham Festival - Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Britain - March 17, 2023 Paul Townend riding Galopin Des Champs in action on their way to winning the 15:30 The Cheltenham Gold Cup ahead of second placed Harry Cobden riding Bravemansgame REUTERS/Paul Childs
Horse Racing - Cheltenham Festival - Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Britain - March 17, 2023 Paul Townend riding Galopin Des Champs celebrates after winning the 15:30 The Cheltenham Gold Cup REUTERS/Paul Childs
Horse Racing - Cheltenham Festival - Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Britain - March 17, 2023 Trainer Willie Mullins and jockey Paul Townend celebrate after winning the 15:30 The Cheltenham Gold Cup with Galopin Des Champs REUTERS/Paul Childs
Horse Racing - Cheltenham Festival - Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Britain - March 17, 2023 Owner Audrey Turley and jockey Paul Townend celebrate after Galopin Des Champs wins the 15:30 The Cheltenham Gold Cup REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
18 Mar 2023 12:19AM (Updated: 18 Mar 2023 12:19AM)
CHELTENHAM, England : Galopin Des Champs pulled away to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday, earning a third success in five years for jockey Paul Townend and trainer Willie Mullins.

The 7-5 favourite finished ahead of Bravemansgame (6-1) in second and Conflated (22-1) in third.

Ahoy Senor led for several jumps before suffering a heavy fall with six fences to go, forcing last year's winner A Plus Tard and jockey Rachael Blackmore off their line.

“It wasn’t plain sailing, that’s for sure," Townend, who won twice on Al Boum Photo, told ITV racing.

"Everywhere I went there was a bit of trouble, his jumping just got a bit careful for the first circuit but going out I had full faith in him that he was going to get me out of trouble and he did."

Source: Reuters

