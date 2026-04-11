Horse Racing-Gold Dancer suffers fatal injury in Aintree victory

April 10 : Gold Dancer was euthanised after suffering a broken back winning the Mildmay Novices' Chase on the second day of the Grand National Meeting at Aintree on Friday.

The seven-year-old injured himself after dragging his back legs through the final fence while leading Regent's Stroll, but was ridden out to win by four lengths under Paul Townend for trainer Willie Mullins.

Gold Dancer was pulled up immediately after crossing the line and Townend dismounted as screens were erected for veterinarians to assess and treat the horse, but the decision was taken to put him down.

The incident comes just a month after four horses died at this year’s Cheltenham Festival, including two on the final day of racing, among them Envoi Allen, who competed in the Gold Cup won by Gaelic Warrior.

Criticism followed from animal welfare campaigners, with League Against Cruel Sports calling for government action.

“Year after year we see horses dying at Aintree for people’s entertainment and a cheap bet. Sadly, Gold Dancer is the latest victim of this heartless spectacle which flies in the face of animal welfare," Emma Slawinski, Chief Executive at the League Against Cruel Sports, said in a statement on their website.

“The public and businesses should boycott the Aintree Festival, refuse to bet on the racing, and stop watching the ITV Coverage and advertising which glosses over the animal cruelty.

“The government needs to act as the British Horseracing Authority and Jockey Club is prioritising gambling profits over the lives of the horses.”

James Given, director of equine health and welfare for the British Horseracing Authority, said that the rider Townend was not able to notice the injury to the horse.

"The horse jumped and slipped and lost his back end," Given told ITV Racing.

"He came up very quickly and took one half stride to get organised and galloped away.

"He immediately jumped off and was attended by the vets. I don't believe Paul was able to notice that injury at all.

"He would have felt nothing but normal to him and it was only from the action from a canter to a trot he became aware and acted exactly as he should have done."

A total of 82 horses have died at Cheltenham Festival since 2000.