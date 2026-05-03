Horse racing-Golden Tempo wins Kentucky Derby as trainer DeVaux makes history

May 2 : Golden Tempo stormed from the back of the pack to win the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, giving Cherie DeVaux a landmark victory as the first woman to train the winner of the famed race.

Sent off at 24-1, Golden Tempo broke slowly under jockey Jose Ortiz before weaving through the 18-horse field and surging late to claim the "Run for the Roses."

Renegade, at 5-1, finished second, while 70-1 longshot Ocelli was third.

"I'm glad I can be a representative of women everywhere. We can do anything we set our minds to,” DeVaux said in a post-race interview.