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Horse racing-Golden Tempo wins Kentucky Derby as trainer DeVaux makes history
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Horse racing-Golden Tempo wins Kentucky Derby as trainer DeVaux makes history

Horse racing-Golden Tempo wins Kentucky Derby as trainer DeVaux makes history
May 2, 2026; Louisville, KY, USA; Golden Tempo with Jose Ortiz up wins the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Scott Utterback/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Horse racing-Golden Tempo wins Kentucky Derby as trainer DeVaux makes history
May 2, 2026; Louisville, KY, USA; General view during an undercard race during the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stone/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Horse racing-Golden Tempo wins Kentucky Derby as trainer DeVaux makes history
May 2, 2026; Louisville, KY, USA; Aboard T O Elvis, jockey Ryusei Sakai celebrates winning The Churchill Downs Grade I stakes during the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stone/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Horse racing-Golden Tempo wins Kentucky Derby as trainer DeVaux makes history
May 2, 2026; Louisville, KY, USA; Horse racing fans ride inflatable horses in the infield during the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Horse racing-Golden Tempo wins Kentucky Derby as trainer DeVaux makes history
May 2, 2026; Louisville, KY, USA; A general view of the crowds in the infield during the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Faughender/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
03 May 2026 07:22AM (Updated: 03 May 2026 07:52AM)
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May 2 : Golden Tempo stormed from the back of the pack to win the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, giving Cherie DeVaux a landmark victory as the first woman to train the winner of the famed race.

Sent off at 24-1, Golden Tempo broke slowly under jockey Jose Ortiz before weaving through the 18-horse field and surging late to claim the "Run for the Roses."

Renegade, at 5-1, finished second, while 70-1 longshot Ocelli was third.

"I'm glad I can be a representative of women everywhere. We can do anything we set our minds to,” DeVaux said in a post-race interview. 

Source: Reuters
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