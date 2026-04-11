Horse racing-I Am Maximus becomes first since Red Rum to regain Grand National steeplechase

LIVERPOOL, England, April 11 : I Am Maximus became the first horse since Red Rum to regain the Grand National after a valiant battle in the final strides of Saturday's race at Aintree, cementing his place in history as one of the greatest steeplechasers.

I Am Maximus, who went off 9/2 favourite, was pure class in the closing stages, accelerating towards the winning post from well back to beat 18-1 fellow JP McManus runner Iroko and the bold showing Jordans who looked to have a strong chance under Ben Jones three out and eventually finished in third.

I Am Maximus is the first horse since Red Rum in the 1970s to win, then lose, then win another Grand National. He won the race in 2024 before finishing second to Nick Rockett in 2025.

“He’s so good, he’s got such an engine, he’d gallop to the end of the world for you. I’m privileged to have anything to do with him. It is right up there, it is Grand National and Gold Cups, they are the pinnacle of our sport and I’ve got them both,” jockey Paul Townend told ITV Racing.

I Am Maximus's success cements Willie Mullins's role as one of the race's most successful trainers, taking his tally of wins to four, equalling the record set by Ginger McCain and Fred Rimell.

Despite multiple successes Mullins, who also trained this year's Gold Cup winner Gaelic Warrior, said the race was still the one everyone wanted to win.

“It is the first race we all watch on television, it is the one we all aspire to win when we go into racing,” Mullins said. “It is the race you grow up wanting to win and to be part of.

"It's very hard (to win off top weight) but maybe the modern-day National is changing and we have to look at it differently.

“He is just a superstar, nothing phases him, he comes out and does what he has to do, jumps gallops and wins nationals.”

JP McManus, who had three of the first four home in this year's race, is now the Grand National’s most successful owner, having won the race three times already with Don’t Push It, Minella Times and I Am Maximus.