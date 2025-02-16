Horse racing-Irish jockey O'Sullivan dies after fall in race

Irish jockey Michael O'Sullivan died on Sunday, 10 days after sustaining injuries in a fall at Thurles Racecourse in Ireland, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) said.

O'Sullivan, aged 24, who has ridden 90 winners in Ireland and five in Britain, and his mount Wee Charlie were one of three fallers at the final fence in the second race on the February 6 card.

O'Sullivan was treated on the course before being airlifted to hospital, where he was placed in intensive care.

"Michael sadly passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning surrounded by his loving family in Cork University Hospital," Dr Jennifer Pugh, Chief Medical Officer of the IHRB, said in a statement.

His family took the decision to donate his organs, Pugh said.

"I have had the privilege of knowing Michael through his amateur and professional career and his dedication, modesty and kind nature always made him a pleasure to be around...The O'Sullivan family have asked for privacy at this time."