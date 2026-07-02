Horse racing-Italian jockey Dettori injured in Newmarket car accident

July 2 : Italian jockey Frankie Dettori suffered several broken ribs and a broken thumb in a car accident near the English racing centre of Newmarket on Wednesday, his company H Talent Management said on Thursday.

The 55-year-old was in hospital undergoing assessment after another vehicle struck the rear of his car from the side, causing it to spin and overturn, a statement said.

"Frankie would like to thank the emergency services who attended the scene, together with the doctors, nurses and wider medical team caring for him," it added.

Dettori has not ridden in Britain since partnering King of Steel to victory in the Champion Stakes at Ascot in 2023.

The veteran jockey had been due to make his return to British racing in the Leger Legends race at Doncaster during the St Leger Festival in September.

Dettori has ridden more than 3,300 winners, claimed three champion jockey titles and was inducted into the British Champions Series Hall of Fame in 2022.