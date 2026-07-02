Logo
Logo

Sport

Horse racing-Italian jockey Dettori injured in Newmarket car accident
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Horse racing-Italian jockey Dettori injured in Newmarket car accident

Horse racing-Italian jockey Dettori injured in Newmarket car accident

Horse Racing - Dubai World Cup - Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - April 5, 2025 Frankie Dettori riding Raging Torrent in action on their way to winning the 17:45 Godolphin Mile REUTERS/Rula Rouhana

02 Jul 2026 07:09PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

July 2 : Italian jockey Frankie Dettori suffered several broken ribs and a broken thumb in a car accident near the English racing centre of Newmarket on Wednesday, his company H Talent Management said on Thursday.

The 55-year-old was in hospital undergoing assessment after another vehicle struck the rear of his car from the side, causing it to spin and overturn, a statement said.

"Frankie would like to thank the emergency services who attended the scene, together with the doctors, nurses and wider medical team caring for him," it added.

Dettori has not ridden in Britain since partnering King of Steel to victory in the Champion Stakes at Ascot in 2023.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The veteran jockey had been due to make his return to British racing in the Leger Legends race at Doncaster during the St Leger Festival in September.

Dettori has ridden more than 3,300 winners, claimed three champion jockey titles and was inducted into the British Champions Series Hall of Fame in 2022.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement