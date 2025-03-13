Horse racing-Jockey O'Sullivan remembered on poignant day at Cheltenham

Marine Nationale and Jazzy Matty were winners at Cheltenham on Wednesday, two years after Irish jockey Michael O'Sullivan won on both horses at the festival and less than a month after his death.

O'Sullivan, who died aged 24 after sustaining injuries in a fall at Thurles Racecourse in Ireland, rode Marine Nationale to victory in the opening race at Cheltenham in 2023.

The first race of this year's festival on Tuesday was renamed in O'Sullivan's honour, and Marine Nationale won the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

The 5-1 shot, ridden by Sean Flanagan, romped home 18 lengths clear of favourite Jonbon. The horse's career began in 2022 with a victory at Punchestown under O'Sullivan, and Marine Nationale won five more races with him.

"I'm just the man on him today, Michael made him what he is," Flanagan said.

"It's hugely emotional for a lot of reasons. Jockeys in Ireland, England and around the world have been under a cloud in the last couple of weeks."

O'Sullivan's former girlfriend Charlotte Giles greeted the horse in the winner's circle.

"I'd like to say it's very poignant and very raw, the whole thing with Michael over the last three or four weeks has been horrible, horrible," Marine Nationale's owner and trainer Barry O'Connell said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his girlfriend Charlotte is here and was with us saddling up the horse. Everybody in racing has come together for Michael and I hope this is a fitting tribute to him."

O'Sullivan rode Jazzy Matty to victory on the opening day at Cheltenham two years ago, and the horse triumphed again in the Grand Annual Handicap Chase under jockey Danny Gilligan.

"I think we all know there is someone very special looking down on this," Gilligan said.