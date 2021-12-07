Logo
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout in California -media reports
Horse racing-Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies - media reports

FILE PHOTO: Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, a horse trained by Bob Baffert, runs on the track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

07 Dec 2021 02:14AM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 02:40AM)
:Medina Spirit, the winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby, died on Monday after a workout at a California racetrack, multiple media outlets reported.

The thoroughbred collapsed after a workout at Santa Anita Park, horseracing news site Paulick Report said, citing a former California Horse Racing Board official who spoke with the attending veterinarian.

Medina Spirit, trained by seven-time Kentucky Derby winner Bob Baffert, came under scrutiny earlier this year after testing positive for betamethasone, a banned substance.

Source: Reuters

