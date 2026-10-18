Logo
Logo

Sport

Horse racing-Loughnane becomes Britain's youngest champion jockey since 1923
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Horse racing-Loughnane becomes Britain's youngest champion jockey since 1923

Horse racing-Loughnane becomes Britain's youngest champion jockey since 1923

FILE PHOTO: Horse Racing - Royal Ascot 2026 - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 16, 2026 Billy Loughnane riding Bow Echo celebrates after winning the St James's Palace Stakes REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

18 Oct 2026 05:24AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 17 : Ireland's Billy Loughnane was crowned Britain's champion jockey at Ascot on Saturday, making the 20-year-old the youngest rider to win the title in more than a century. 

Loughnane beat fellow Irishman and five-time champion Oisin Murphy, 31, to become the youngest winner since Charlie Elliott in 1923.

“Nearly four years ago when I was going up to Newcastle for my first ride, my aim then was just to have a few winners really," Loughnane said on a Great British Racing media call earlier this week.

"If anyone had said that day that four years later I’d be where I am now I’d have said they were absolutely crazy."

The 20-year-old, who has recorded more than 220 victories this year, will now turn his sights to Gordon Richards' 1947 record of 269 winners in a calendar year. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement