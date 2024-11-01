Horse racing-O'Brien looks to City of Troy to end Breeders' Cup drought

Aidan O'Brien is taking aim once again at the Breeders' Cup Classic and this time he believes three-year-old City of Troy has the speed and heart to deliver the Irish trainer the elusive championship.

O'Brien has saddled 17 horses in the race and despite two runner-up finishes, has never walked away with the top prize in the $7 million Classic.

City of Troy, the son of 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify, will need his success on European grass to translate over to the speedy southern California dirt track of Del Mar if the 5-2 favorite is to end the drought for his veteran trainer.

"We always talk very highly of him," O'Brien told reporters of City of Troy, who has won his last three starts.

"He was by Justify, so there was always a big chance that he would work on the dirt," he said.

"He has a very brave heart. Tactically, he has a very high cruising speed, very quick."

City of Troy drew the third post, which could prove a challenge if he doesn't break well under jockey Ryan Moore and ends up with dirt being kicked in his face at the outset of the 14-horse race.

A quick start will also be critical if he is to hold off fellow three-year-old Fierceness (3-1), a horse known for his explosive speed out of the gate and whose style is well suited for his outside post position.

Fierceness stormed to victory at the Florida Derby by a record 13-1/2 lengths in March before winning the Travers Stakes in a thriller in August.

Japanese thoroughbred Forever Young is the third favorite at 6-1 but the Saudi and UAE Derby champion drew the rail.

He may be looking for payback after settling for third at the Kentucky Derby in a race where second-placed finisher Sierra Leone bumped him down the stretch. Sierra Leone is fifth favorite at 12-1.

The Breeders' Cup consists of 14 races over two days culminating with Saturday's Classic.

It is North America's richest horse race and the outcome has sway over voting in the year-end awards including Horse of the Year.