Horse racing-Point of Law runs down Royal Supremacy in Melbourne Cup thriller

MELBOURNE, Nov 3 : Point Of Law ran down surprise leader Royal Supremacy on the home straight to win the 166th running of the Melbourne Cup at Flemington on Tuesday, giving trainer Ciaron Maher his second victory in Australia's biggest horse race.

The 4-year-old stallion bided his time as Royal Supremacy opened up a lead of 20 lengths going around the final corner before accelerating over the last 300 metres to win by two lengths.

Zahrann finished second ahead of Juja Kibo to give Maher, who co-trained 2022 winner Gold Trip and had seven horses in the race, a sweep of the top three.

"Please don't wake me up, it's an amazing feeling," jockey Ethan Brown said from the saddle as he brought the 6-1 second favourite in.

"I looked up and Royal Supremacy was about 20 in front. I thought, 'oh, God, just stay cool, stay patient, cut the bend'. And once he got that clear running, his turn of foot was enormous. He's going to be a superstar horse."

Irish trainer Joseph O'Brien prepared five horses for the race but had to settle for a best of fourth place with Sons and Lovers.

Asterix was scratched and trainer Chris Waller fined A$50,000 ($35,080) hours before the race after a stablehand applied a liniment to the gelding's forelegs without permission from the stewards.

($1 = 1.4253 Australian dollars)