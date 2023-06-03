Horse racing-Police arrest 19 ahead of Epsom Derby

Surrey Police have arrested 19 people in connection with plans to disrupt Saturday's Epsom Derby as major sporting events in Britain continue to be affected by protests.

Last month, protest group Animal Rising issued a call for volunteers to help disrupt the event by entering the track.

"Eleven people were arrested at addresses in Mitcham and Byfleet in the early hours, following warrants based on intelligence received ahead of the Epsom Derby Festival," Surrey Police said in a statement.

"A further eight people were arrested after their vehicle was stopped on Canons Lane in Burgh Heath at around 10.20 a.m. this morning. All were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance and remain in police custody."

April's Grand National was delayed by animal rights protesters, while more than 20 people were arrested at the Scottish Grand National.

"We have been clear in our approach that criminal activity will not be tolerated at the Epsom Derby Festival. As a result of intelligence, we have arrested 19 people who we believe were intent on illegally disrupting today's events," Superintendent Michael Hodder said.

Last year's Epsom Derby was delayed after six protesters from Animal Rising, then named Animal Rebellion, entered the course and had to be removed by the police.