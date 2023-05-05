Logo
Sport

Horse racing-Practical Move scratched from Derby due to elevated temperature
Sport

Horse racing-Practical Move scratched from Derby due to elevated temperature

05 May 2023 03:20AM
Practical Move has been scratched from Saturday's Kentucky Derby due to an elevated temperature and will be replaced in the field by Cyclone Mischief, Churchill Downs said on Thursday.

Practical Move was one of the Kentucky Derby favourites and had drawn the 10th post position for the 1-1/4-mile race that is the first leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown.

Cyclone Mischief, a bay colt trained by Dale Romans, will now enter the competition in the No. 20 post position following third-place finishes behind champion Forte in the Fountain of Youth (G2) and Florida Derby (G1).

A jockey for Cyclone Mischief has not yet been confirmed.

Source: Reuters

