Logo
Logo

Sport

Horse racing - Shock 50-1 winner takes opening race at Royal Ascot
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Horse racing - Shock 50-1 winner takes opening race at Royal Ascot

Horse racing - Shock 50-1 winner takes opening race at Royal Ascot
Horse Racing - Royal Ascot 2026 - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 16, 2026 Kieran Shoemark riding Ten Bob Tony wins the Queen Anne Stakes Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Horse racing - Shock 50-1 winner takes opening race at Royal Ascot
Horse Racing - Royal Ascot 2026 - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 16, 2026 Kieran Shoemark riding Ten Bob Tony celebrates after winning the Queen Anne Stakes REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Horse racing - Shock 50-1 winner takes opening race at Royal Ascot
Horse Racing - Royal Ascot 2026 - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 16, 2026 General view during the Queen Anne Stakes that was later won by Kieran Shoemark riding Ten Bob Tony Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Horse racing - Shock 50-1 winner takes opening race at Royal Ascot
Horse Racing - Royal Ascot 2026 - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 16, 2026 Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive by horse and carriage during the royal procession ahead of the day's races REUTERS/Toby Melville
Horse racing - Shock 50-1 winner takes opening race at Royal Ascot
Horse Racing - Royal Ascot 2026 - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 16, 2026 Peter Phillips, son of Anne, Princess Royal arrives by horse and carriage during the royal procession ahead of the day's races REUTERS/Toby Melville
16 Jun 2026 10:16PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ASCOT, England, June 16 : Ten Bob Tony was shock 50-1 winner in the opening race at England's Royal Ascot with punters roaring approval as the result was called in the glorious Berkshire sunshine. 

Held up at the back of the field in the early stages of the race, the white face of Ten Bob Tony under jockey Kieran Shoemark tore through the field to beat More Thunder under Tom Marquand into second place. 

Ten Bob Tony is the longest-priced horse to win the Queen Anne since Garrick at 50/1 in 1950. The win marks a sixth winner for trainer Ed Walker at the world's most prestigious flat racing festival.

Favourite Notable Speech could finish only sixth. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement