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Horse racing-Sovereignty returns to win Breeders' Cup Classic
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Horse racing-Sovereignty returns to win Breeders' Cup Classic

Horse racing-Sovereignty returns to win Breeders' Cup Classic
Oct 31, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Sovereignty with jockey Junior Alvarado aboard reacts after winning the Breeders’ Cup Classic during the Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stone/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Horse racing-Sovereignty returns to win Breeders' Cup Classic
Oct 31, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Sovereignty (2) with Junior Alvarado up crosses the finish line winning the Breeders’ Cup Classic during the Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Sydney Novack/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
01 Nov 2026 08:34AM
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Oct 31 : Sovereignty won the Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland on Saturday, giving Venezuelan jockey Junior Alvarado and trainer Bill Mott a major victory after the colt was forced to miss last year's race through illness.

The 4-year-old pulled away from the field to beat The Puma in the $7 million race, with stablemate Knightsbridge finishing third. Japan's Forever Young, which was seeking a second successive Classic victory, finished fifth.

Sovereignty had been scratched from last year's race after developing a fever, despite entering as the 6-5 morning-line favourite. The colt had won the 2025 Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes before the scratch and was later named Horse of the Year.

Racing behind pace-setting Knightsbridge for much of Saturday's 1-1/4-mile race, Sovereignty made its move turning for home and surged clear under Alvarado to complete the distance in 2 minutes and 0.36 seconds.

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"What he did today, Sovereignty, it's just spectacular," Alvarado said.

"We really wanted to run so bad the Classic last year. I'm just so glad the Godolphin team gave us a chance to keep him in training and get to do what he did today."

Source: Reuters
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