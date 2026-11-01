Horse racing-Sovereignty returns to win Breeders' Cup Classic

Oct 31 : Sovereignty won the Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland on Saturday, giving Venezuelan jockey Junior Alvarado and trainer Bill Mott a major victory after the colt was forced to miss last year's race through illness.

The 4-year-old pulled away from the field to beat The Puma in the $7 million race, with stablemate Knightsbridge finishing third. Japan's Forever Young, which was seeking a second successive Classic victory, finished fifth.

Sovereignty had been scratched from last year's race after developing a fever, despite entering as the 6-5 morning-line favourite. The colt had won the 2025 Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes before the scratch and was later named Horse of the Year.

Racing behind pace-setting Knightsbridge for much of Saturday's 1-1/4-mile race, Sovereignty made its move turning for home and surged clear under Alvarado to complete the distance in 2 minutes and 0.36 seconds.

"What he did today, Sovereignty, it's just spectacular," Alvarado said.

"We really wanted to run so bad the Classic last year. I'm just so glad the Godolphin team gave us a chance to keep him in training and get to do what he did today."