Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Horse racing-Trainer Farrelly permanently excluded from British racing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Horse racing-Trainer Farrelly permanently excluded from British racing

Horse racing-Trainer Farrelly permanently excluded from British racing

FILE PHOTO: General view as runners slow down after a race at Newcastle Racecourse, as racing resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Newcastle Upon Tyne, Britain, June 1, 2020. Alan Crowhurst/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

29 Sep 2021 01:09PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 01:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said trainer Johnny Farrelly has been permanently excluded from racing with no right to review for seven years after being found to have breached safeguarding rules.

Farrelly, who has trained from a stable in Somerset since 2013 had five winners this season, was found guilty of six offences under regulations that cover "the protection of young persons and adults at risk", it added.

The BHA did not disclose exact details of the case but said https://www.britishhorseracing.com/press_releases/trainer-johnny-farrelly-excluded-from-british-racing the former jockey was found in breach following a five-day hearing by racing's independent National Safeguarding Panel.

In a statement released through the National Trainers Federation, Farrelly said he would appeal against the decision.

"I intend to appeal against today's findings and will therefore make no further comment about the hearing," he said.

"I would also like it to be known that a police investigation concluded with no charges in relation to my conduct."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us