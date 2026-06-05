Horse racing-Trainer O'Brien dominates elite field in revamped Epsom Derby

EPSOM, England, June 5 : Britain and Ireland's top three-year-old colts line up on Saturday to contest the 2 million-pound ($2.7 million) Epsom Derby, a unique test of stamina and speed run over the undulating Epsom Downs since 1780.

Among them are four elite colts from dominant trainer Aidan O'Brien, who is looking for a record-extending 12th win, a 4.3 million guineas purchase bidding to earn his fee for Amo Racing, and a homebred from Devon.

All are vying for one of racing's most historic crowns, the original Derby, which despite dwindling public interest in recent years, remains one of five British Classic titles that can take a racehorse from good to among the greats. Think Galileo and Sea The Stars.

For Jim Allen, general manager of Epsom Downs Racecourse, this year's renewal takes on even greater significance as it follows an 18-month effort to revitalise the race, reverse dwindling attendance - 2025 was among the lowest on record - and prove the Derby's ongoing relevance as a maker of champion stallions.

The 6 million-pound investment plan included boosting prize money to 2 million pounds, refurbishing the site, making entry free for under-18s and a festival-style event in the middle of the course.

This year, 60,000 people, including Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla, are expected to attend with the plan to raise that to 100,000 in the next five years. Still, it is a far cry from the million people who reportedly attended in 1951. "Times have changed," said Allen.

As for the Derby's relevance to the racing industry, it is still the pinnacle of the sport, the one owners want to win.

"There certainly has been a fashion for speed in the last 30 to 40 years and the Derby has perhaps lost a little bit of its relevance. But if you ask the largest owners in the world and trainers which race they want to win, it is the Epsom Derby above all others," Allen said.

FOOTBALL AGENT

Football agent and Amo Racing head Kia Joorabchian has spent big in recent years to enter the sport at the top and has had two seconds in the Derby. A win this year would be a big boost for the operation's breeding credentials.

He sends the well-drawn Ancient Egypt and outsider Poker, who was the most expensive yearling colt ever sold at auction in Europe.

"(Amo has) invested very heavily in the sport with the aim of being competitive and winning the biggest races and the biggest festivals. And they don't come any bigger than the Derby," said Charlie Johnston, who trains 14-1 shot Ancient Egypt in Middleham, North Yorkshire.

"I'm sure it's a hugely important race to Kia and his team and it would be a huge privilege if I was the person that was able to deliver for him."

Amo's squad has to face up to the likes of favourite Benvenuto Cellini, record-breaking trainer O'Brien's pick for the race and well-backed second favourite Item, a son of Frankel with an unbeaten record.

Outsiders throwing their hats into the ring include 80-1 shot Rebel Rocker, a homebred who carries the hopes of his owner-breeder Jennifer Dorey.

($1 = 0.7457 pounds)