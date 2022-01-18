Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer - Hosts Cameroon top Cup of Nations group despite being held
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Hosts Cameroon top Cup of Nations group despite being held

Hosts Cameroon top Cup of Nations group despite being held

Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar celebrates scoring their second goal. (Photo: Reuters/Mike Hutchings Livepic)

18 Jan 2022 02:19AM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 02:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

YAOUNDE: Cameroon gave up a second-half goal to the Cape Verde Islands as they were held to a 1-1 draw on Monday but the hosts still finished top of Group A in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Captain Vincent Aboubakar scored his fifth goal of the tournament to put Cameroon in the lead in the 39th minute before halftime substitute Garry Rodrigues equalised in the 53rd minute.

Rodrigues' audacious back flick ensured Cape Verde finished with four points in third place in the standings. They are likely to advance as one of four best third placed finishers.

Rodrigues had been a surprise omission from the starting line-up but underlined his ability soon after coming on.

Aboubakar fired home a left footed shot after a botched clearance from the Cape Verdians, adding to a double scored in each of the opening two matches.

But Cameroon were unable to end the group phase with three victories, which had been their ambition.

“It was difficult opponent who made things tough for us,” Aboubakar told reporters.

“It was difficult to win although we wanted to finish with a 100 per cent record. But we must not be negative about it because we are through.”

Aboubakar also missed a close-in chance in the second half, but overall Cameroon had limited chances in the match at the Olembe Stadium.

Burkina Faso finished second, also with four points, after a 1-1 draw with Ethiopia in the other Group A match.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Cameroon Vincent Aboubakar

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us