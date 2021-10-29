Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Hosts England to face Austria, Norway and N.Ireland at Women's Euro 2022
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Hosts England to face Austria, Norway and N.Ireland at Women's Euro 2022

Hosts England to face Austria, Norway and N.Ireland at Women's Euro 2022

Soccer Football - Women's Euro 2022 - Final Draw - Manchester Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, Britain - October 28, 2021 General view during the draw Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington

29 Oct 2021 01:44AM (Updated: 29 Oct 2021 01:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England : Hosts England were drawn alongside Norway, Austria and Northern Ireland for the group stage of the Women's Euro 2022 tournament, while holders the Netherlands were paired with Olympic silver medallists Sweden following Thursday's draw.

The tournament, originally scheduled for 2021, was pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will run from July 6-31, with London's Wembley Stadium set to stage the final.

Sarina Wiegman's England side will play Austria in Group A in the opening game at Old Trafford followed by Norway on July 11 and debutants Northern Ireland four days later.

Eight-times winners Germany face a tricky run of games against Denmark, Spain and Finland in Group B, while Netherlands and Sweden will be joined by Russia and Switzerland in Group C.

Group D is made up of France, Italy, Belgium and Iceland.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Draw

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Russia, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us