Hosts England to take on USA in Women's 2025 World Cup opener

The 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup will kick off on Aug. 22 with hosts England taking on 1991 winners United States, two days before defending champions New Zealand face Spain, organisers said on Tuesday.
England have been drawn in Pool A, while New Zealand are in Pool C. If both teams top their respective pools, they cannot cross paths until the final in Twickenham.
"With thrilling matchups and unforgettable moments guaranteed across the length and breadth of the country, the stage is set for the world's top teams to showcase the very best of women's rugby," tournament managing director Sarah Massey said.
Australia will begin their Pool A campaign against Samoa on Aug. 23 and 2014 runners-up Canada will play their first match against Fiji the same day.
Tournament debutantes Brazil play their first-ever World Cup match against South Africa in a Pool D clash on Aug. 24.
The tournament will feature an expanded format of 16 teams compared to 12 at the 2021 edition in New Zealand, with the "big four" of England, New Zealand, Canada and France seeded first in their pools.
The tournament will be held across eight venues from Aug. 22-Sept. 27 with the opening game at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.
Six locations will hold pool matches, including Brighton and Hove, Exeter, Salford, Northampton and York. Exeter and Bristol will stage the quarter-finals with the latter also hosting both semis.
FIXTURES:
DATE POOL FIXTURE VENUE
Aug. 22 A England v USA Stadium of Light
Aug. 23 A Australia v Samoa Salford Community
Stadium
Aug. 23 B Scotland v Wales Salford Community
Stadium
Aug. 23 B Canada v Fiji York Community Stadium
Aug. 23 D France v Italy Sandy Park
Aug. 24 C Ireland v Japan Franklin's Gardens
Aug. 24 D South Africa v Brazil Franklin's Gardens
Aug. 24 C New Zealand v Spain York Community Stadium
Aug. 30 B Canada v Wales Salford Community
Stadium
Aug. 30 B Scotland v Fiji Salford Community
Stadium
Aug. 30 A England v Samoa Franklin's Gardens
Aug. 30 A USA v Australia York Community Stadium
Aug. 31 C Ireland v Spain Franklin's Gardens
Aug. 31 C New Zealand v Japan Sandy Park
Aug. 31 D Italy v South Africa York Community Stadium
Aug. 31 D France v Brazil Sandy Park
Sept. 6 B Canada v Scotland Sandy Park
Sept. 6 A USA v Samoa York Community Stadium
Sept. 6 B Wales v Fiji Sandy Park
Sept. 6 A England v Australia Brighton & Hove Albion
Stadium
Sept. 7 C Japan v Spain York Community Stadium
Sept. 7 D Italy v Brazil Franklin's Gardens
Sept. 7 C New Zealand v Ireland Brighton & Hove Albion
Stadium
Sept. 7 D France v South Africa Franklin's Gardens
Sept. 13 - Winner Pool Sandy Park
C v Runner-up Pool D
Sept. 13 - Winner Pool Ashton Gate
B v Runner-up Pool A
Sept. 14 - Winner Pool Sandy Park
D v Runner-up Pool C
Sept. 14 - Winner Pool Ashton Gate
A v Runner-up Pool B
Sept. 19 - Winner Quarter-final Ashton Gate
1 v Winner
Quarter-final 2
Sept. 20 - Winner Quarter-final Ashton Gate
3 v Winner
Quarter-final 4
Sept. 27 - Runner-up Semi-final Twickenham
1 v Runner-up
Semi-final 2
Sept. 27 - Winner Semi-final Twickenham
1 v Winner Semi-final
2