Houghton back at the helm for ailing Zimbabwe

HARARE : Zimbabwe's former test captain Dave Houghton is returning to his previous post as national team coach, with his predecessor Lalchand Rajput assuming a new role as technical director, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said on Tuesday.

Houghton, 64, will start next month when Zimbabwe host the T20 World Cup qualifiers and will be assisted by former South Africa international Lance Klusener, who will return to the post of batting coach that he filled from 2016-18. He had been Afghanistan’s head coach until the end of last year.

Houghton is tasked with turning around Zimbabwe’s dwindling fortunes.

"We are delighted to be bringing in Dave and we count ourselves fortunate and privileged to be able to appoint such a vastly experienced and highly respected Head Coach at a time we are looking to improve our on-field performances," said ZC Director of Cricket Hamilton Masakadza.

Houghton is a legendary figure in the country’s cricket, captaining the first Zimbabwe test side and scoring 121 in that match against India in Harare in 1992/93.

He also still holds the record highest test score by a Zimbabwean - 266 against Sri Lanka in Bulawayo in 1994/95.