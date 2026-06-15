Houston Fan Festival closed on Monday as wild weather set to hit Texas

HOUSTON, June 15 : Local organisers have closed the popular Fan Festival in Houston on Monday amid a flood warning that runs through to Wednesday, the day of the World Cup Group K game between Portugal and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Houston Stadium has a roof and it is not expected that the weather will affect the fixture.

The Fan Festival has been popular in Houston though and reached its 7,500 capacity on the opening two days of the tournament.

“Due to anticipated inclement weather conditions and the guidance of public safety officials, FIFA Fan Festival Houston will be closed on Monday, June 15,” a statement from the Houston Host Committee said.

“Ensuring the safety of fans, staff, volunteers and emergency services personnel remains top priority for the Houston Host Committee.”

The statement added they “look forward to welcoming fans back as soon as conditions allow”.

Houston hosted its first game on Sunday as Germany defeated Curacao 7-1 in a match that was also preceded by heavy showers.