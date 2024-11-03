Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Howe hails players' focus as Newcastle revive Premier League fortunes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Howe hails players' focus as Newcastle revive Premier League fortunes

Howe hails players' focus as Newcastle revive Premier League fortunes
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Arsenal - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - November 2, 2024 Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Howe hails players' focus as Newcastle revive Premier League fortunes
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Arsenal - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - November 2, 2024 Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe celebrates after the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell
03 Nov 2024 04:37PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe praised his team's hard work and mentality as they beat Arsenal 1-0 at home after taking an early lead on Saturday.

It was the first win in six Premier League matches for ninth-placed Newcastle, who knocked out Chelsea to reach the League Cup's quarter-finals on Wednesday after losing to the same opponents last weekend.

"You have to (have) really strong mentality and know results will turn if you continue to do the right things. It has been a difficult week with the fixtures but the players have done really well," Howe told the BBC.

"It was 95 minutes of concentration and consistency in our attitude."

Howe's side will look to build on their first league win since September when they visit third-placed Nottingham Forest next Sunday.

"It's three points but it means so much because we hadn't won for a while in the Premier League. I'm sure it will do us the world of good," the manager added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement