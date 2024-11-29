Howe hopes Wilson's return will fuel Newcastle turnaround

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe's birthday week was soured by Monday's 2-0 home loss to West Ham United, but the 47-year-old is banking on England striker Callum Wilson's return from injury to fuel a turnaround for his team.

Wilson, who came on as a second-half substitute on Monday after missing four months with a back injury, features heavily in Howe's plans as 10th-placed Newcastle face a difficult December with matches against leaders Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester United.

"It's a big moment for him (Wilson) now. He needs to stay fit, we need him to stay fit," Howe said on Friday, ahead of Saturday's visit to Crystal Palace.

The manager said he was looking forward to seeing Wilson, who also missed much of the previous season with multiple injuries, and the team's leading scorer Alexander Isak compete for the shirt.

"They're two absolute competitors, both very different in their games but fighters, and they both want to play," he said.

Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock, who were substituted during Monday's match, had minor injuries and could play on Saturday, Howe said.

"Certainly you want that squad depth, especially in this month," he added. "December will be crucial. Intense period. We need that choice because naturally we're going to pick up injuries along the way."