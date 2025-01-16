Howe looking for improvement from high-flying Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, England : Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe admitted his side were not at their best but could not be too critical after a 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers secured a ninth victory in succession in all competitions.

A brace by the brilliant Alexander Isak, the eighth league game in a row in which he has scored, helped to propel Newcastle into the top four, even if Howe was not completely satisfied.

"We had to be patient and we had to play a different way slightly," he said. "We had a lot of the ball in the first half, we knew Wolves would be stubborn opponents. We got a lucky break with the first goal but overall I think we deserved it.

"Depending on how the game pans out you need different ways to win. The first goal was so important today, we had a few scares, Wolves are difficult to play against.

"Overall, can't be too picky, it is nine wins in a row now. We know we can play better than today, we did enough of the detailed work to get the win. There's a lot to be positive about and a lot to improve."

Howe admitted Isak’s composure in the box is among his best attributes as he took his Premier League goals tally for the season to 15.

"It is one of his biggest strengths – his composure and level of finishing is at the highest level. He has the extra second of composure that players at the top level have," Howe said.