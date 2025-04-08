Howe praises Newcastle's focus after Cup high

LEICESTER, England :The joy of Newcastle United's first domestic trophy for 70 years and the unbridled euphoria of an open-top bus parade through the streets of the city could have distracted Eddie Howe's team from their pursuit of Champions League qualification.

But successive Premier League wins since that Wembley victory over Liverpool last month, the latest a 3-0 cruise at Leicester City on Monday, means they remain bang on course for a return to Europe's top competition.

Two early goals by Jacob Murphy and another for Harvey Barnes before halftime made it a comfortable night for Newcastle who moved above Manchester City into fifth place.

They are level on 53 points with fourth-placed Chelsea and have a game in hand on them.

"There was a worry when we won the cup that we'd drop. Just a subconscious feeling that you've achieved a massive high and there's a fall from that," Howe said.

"The challenge for the group was can you go again and they've done that well. (A top-four finish) will mean a great deal to us. It's difficult to think too far ahead and think of the implications.

"We need to do our job and that is to win games."

Newcastle host Manchester United at the weekend before another home game against Crystal Palace on Wednesday and they then go to top-four rivals Aston Villa.

"We're playing with confidence but we're going to need it because the next three games are tough," Howe said.

"It's going to hot up. The next week for us is a big week. We have three really tough games and that will go a long way in seeing where we are at the end of the season."

Murphy summed up the buoyant mood at the club.

"It's been unbelievable. The bus tour was out of this world, such a great day. You can see why the greats get addicted to winning trophies, the feeling it gives you," he said.

"Now we're back training, you want that again next season. We want to keep striving for better and taste it again."