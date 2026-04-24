Howe says struggling Newcastle have confidence crisis ahead of Arsenal test

April 24 : Newcastle United's players have lost confidence after a run of defeats, manager Eddie Howe said on Friday as the struggling Premier League club prepare for a trip to title contenders Arsenal without the injured Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle have lost their last four games in all competitions, including three in the Premier League, to drop to 14th in the standings, virtually erasing hopes of qualifying for Europe next season after playing in the Champions League this term.

"We've lost a little bit of confidence, I think that was clear against Bournemouth on Saturday. With the recent results we've had and just the way things have fallen against us, players aren't playing to their maximum level. You can see that," Howe told reporters.

"We've got some very, very good players in the squad that are underperforming and you can't put a figure on how confidence can damage the individuals.

"My job this week has been to support the players, to help the players, hopefully deliver some good work for them, then try and help them figure out how we can get back - individually and collectively - to our best levels."

However, Howe confirmed Gordon, who has scored 17 times this season, will not feature after the forward missed the Bournemouth game and did not train this week with a hip injury.

"Again, not a serious injury but not in time for this game. Hopefully, the next one," Howe said.

The absence adds to Howe's selection headaches up front, with the club's record signing Nick Woltemade left out of recent starting lineups despite the striker being fully fit.

"It is difficult because our centre forwards have been productive. Anthony Gordon played up front, he was scoring as the number nine and now Will Osula has come in and scored as a number nine," Howe explained.

"It is difficult, you have to reward players for what they deliver and at the moment I have gone with a different option to Nick. There is no problem with his fitness, when he plays he has to do the same and try and deliver the goals we need."

Howe did not mince words about the potential consequences of continued poor performances, hinting at significant squad changes in the close season if results do not improve.

"If the team is not performing then there will be bigger changes in the summer than previously. You have to react to what you see. That goes on, on a weekly, daily basis behind the scenes," he said.

"I think the players will expect that, there is a responsibility to try and be at your best. That falls on me as well to deliver the best I can for the players and the staff. It goes with the territory."