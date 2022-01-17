Logo
Howler gifts Sierra Leone dramatic late equaliser against Ivory Coast
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group E - Ivory Coast v Sierra Leone - Stade de Japoma, Douala, Cameroon - January 16, 2022 Sierra Leone's Mohamed Buya Turay in action with Ivory Coast's Serge Aurier REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group E - Ivory Coast v Sierra Leone - Stade de Japoma, Douala, Cameroon - January 16, 2022 Sierra Leone's Kevin Wright in action with Ivory Coast's Nicolas Pepe REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group E - Ivory Coast v Sierra Leone - Stade de Japoma, Douala, Cameroon - January 16, 2022 Sierra Leone's Musa Noah Kamara in action with Ivory Coast's Eric Bailly REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
17 Jan 2022 02:24AM (Updated: 17 Jan 2022 02:21AM)
DOUALA : A goalkeeping howler handed Sierra Leone a dramatic last-gasp equaliser that secured a 2-2 draw with Ivory Coast in their Africa Cup of Nations Group E clash in Douala on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare lost control of the ball and spilt it for Sierra Leone's Alhaji Kamara to snatch a 95th-minute goal as they grabbed their second point of the tournament after holding defending champions Algeria 0-0 last week.

Ivory Coast now have four points while Sierra Leone are on two with Algeria to take on Equatorial Guinea in Sunday’s second Group E match at the Japoma Stadium.

Sebastien Haller scored first to put Ivory Coast ahead at halftime but 21-year-old Musa Kamara equalised for Sierra Leone before Nicolas Pepe restored the Ivorians’ lead.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

