Hrgovic storms back to defeat Itauma for IBF heavyweight title

Aug 29 : Croatian Filip Hrgovic pulled off a stunning comeback to beat British prodigy Moses Itauma by technical knockout to claim the vacant IBF world heavyweight title in thrilling fashion at London's O2 Arena on Saturday.

Outpointed over the first eight rounds, the 34-year-old Croatian turned the tide in the ninth, taking advantage of his young opponent's exhaustion to force the stoppage in the ninth round to become Croatia's first heavyweight world champion.

Itauma came into Saturday's bout with 12 knockouts in 14 professional fights unbeaten, and it looked like he was about to add a 13th as he pounded his opponent with powerful punches to the head and body.

Attempting to become the second-youngest heavyweight champion of the world behind Mike Tyson, the 21-year-old's fast hands connected repeatedly with Hrgovic's head, but the Croatian displayed tremendous resilience, despite being on the receiving end of a standing eight count early in the fight.

Itauma landed a stunning uppercut as the bell sounded to end the fifth round, but Hrgovic managed to recover, and he played with fire again at the end of the sixth as Itauma pounded him late in the frame.

Worn out from his efforts, Itauma slowed as the fight wore on and Hrgovic pounced in the ninth, forcing the young Briton back onto the ropes and overwhelming him with shots, forcing the referee to call off the fight as the towel came in from Itauma's corner.

"He's an amazing fighter, I want to thank him for accepting this fight, to give me a chance to become a new star in the heavyweight division. I am the present, and he is definitely the future," Hrgovic said.

"He's an amazing fighter, he's one of a kind, he's the best I've been in the ring with, but he needs more experience. He gassed out ... I knew that I have that pace in my favour."

Hrgovic said he wants a unification fight against WBC champion Agit Kabayel, who stepped into the ring to congratulate the new champion, but promoter Frank Warren quickly killed that idea, saying that he must fight Frank Sanchez next.