Hridoy's 137 lifts Bangladesh to 327-6 against South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 15 : Bangladesh batsman Towhid Hridoy continued his red-hot batting form with a 137-run knock to put his side in a strong position on 327-6 at stumps on the first day of the opening test against South Africa at the Wanderers on Sunday.

Hridoy, who scored a double century against the West Indies in Sylhet last week, produced a flourish of quality shots to become only the second Bangladesh player to score a test ton in South Africa and help his side recover after they lost their first three wickets in the opening nine overs.

Hridoy was trapped leg before wicket by Marco Jansen with the last delivery of the day, ending a record partnership with Litton Das, who will return on Monday on 92 not out.

The 206-run sixth-wicket partnership lifted Bangladesh from 121-5 and is a record for the team in South Africa, more than double their previous best.

The 25-year-old Hridoy is playing in his fourth test, having debuted in June, and evidently relishes South African conditions, having scored 350 not out for Bangladesh A against South Africa A in Potchefstroom in August.

Das, 32, helped him through his innings, calming him at times as he attempted risky runs, but there was little Hridoy could do as Jansen trapped him plumb, bookending the day for South Africa, who also took a wicket with the first ball.

Debutant Mahfijul Islam was caught with the opening delivery of the match as he got a thick edge to a rising delivery from Kagiso Rabada and was snagged at gully by Marco Jansen.

It was the fourth time that South Africa had taken a wicket with the first ball of a test and Rabada quickly got two more, dismissing Mominul Haque for a duck as he nicked through to wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton and then bowling captain Najmul Hossain Shanto for 12 to leave Bangladesh, who won the toss and elected to bat, reeling at 22-3.

Tanzid Hasan, however, showed good application at the other end to reach his half century before lunch and take the side to 91-3.

He went on to score 67 before playing on and Rabada then completed his 18th test career five-wicket haul with the next ball as Mushfiqur Rahim was caught by Simon Harmer in the slips.

The rest of the South African bowlers toiled in the heat with spinner Harmer particularly expensive with 0-83 off 16 overs.

The test is the first in a two-match series with the second to be played at Centurion in Pretoria.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)