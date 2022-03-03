Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit takes first-round lead at HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit fired a bogey-free, five-under-par 67 to take the lead after the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore on Thursday (Mar 3).

The 22-year-old carded three birdies on holes three, seven and nine for an outward 33 before adding another pair of birdies on the 13th and 16th holes.

She holds a one-shot advantage over Danielle Kang of the United States, South Korea's A Lim Kim and two-time tournament champion Inbee Park.

It was a further boost for Patty after a stellar 2021, which saw her named LPGA rookie of the year and also capture her maiden major championship.

"I'm feeling pretty confident about my game right now," said the Thai player, who finished in a tie for third at last year's tournament.

"I played very solid today, and I would give myself seven out of 10 for my ball striking. It's a fresh year, and I'm looking forward to what's to come."

Kang could have headed into the second round with a share of the lead with Patty, but made a costly mistake at the last, dropping a shot.

"The finish was very frustrating," said Kang, who carded three bogeys in her last four closing holes.

"I just misjudged the wind and the lie. Towards the end, I really couldn't focus. It was just that I don't know what I was doing out there sometimes."

World number one Jin Young Ko of South Korea meanwhile signed for a 69 for a share of fifth place, while compatriot and defending champion Hyo Joo Kim posted a 72 to trail five shots off the lead in tied 37th place.

In a lighter moment during the day's play, South Korea's Park looked startled when she spotted a large monitor lizard - a common sight in Singapore - on the course at the Sentosa Golf Club.