Huddersfield score late to knock Burnley out of FA Cup
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Burnley v Huddersfield Town - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - January 8, 2022 Huddersfield Town's Josh Koroma scores their first goal REUTERS/Peter Powell

09 Jan 2022 12:09AM (Updated: 09 Jan 2022 12:38AM)
Burnley became the first Premier League club to be knocked out of this season's FA Cup after Huddersfield Town came from a goal down to win 2-1 in Saturday's third-round match at Turf Moor.

Matty Pearson sent the away fans into a frenzy when he scored the winner in the 87th minute, rising highest to nod in from a corner-kick taken by winger Sorba Thomas.

Burnley took the lead in the 28th with Jay Rodriguez's header before Josh Koroma got the visitors level in the 74th minute with a first-time shot after a cross from Thomas.

"I'm really pleased with the players. The game was balanced in the first half and then we played a brilliant second half," Huddersfield coach Carlos Corberan said.

"We played well from the back in the second half and we were more aggressive as a team, too."

Crystal Palace secured a 2-1 comeback victory at Millwall with goals from Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta, while Derby County suffered a 1-0 defeat at Coventry City.

Hartlepool United beat Blackpool 2-1 and Middlesbrough won 3-2 at Mansfield Town in stoppage-time. Fulham defeated Bristol City 1-0 in extra time, thanks to a goal from Harry Wilson.

 

 

Source: Reuters

