Huddersfield score late to knock Burnley out of FA Cup

Burnley became the first Premier League club to be knocked out of this season's FA Cup after Huddersfield Town came from a goal down to win 2-1 in Saturday's third-round match at Turf Moor.

Matty Pearson sent the away fans into a frenzy when he scored the winner in the 87th minute, rising highest to nod in from a corner-kick taken by winger Sorba Thomas.

Burnley took the lead in the 28th with Jay Rodriguez's header before Josh Koroma got the visitors level in the 74th minute with a first-time shot after a cross from Thomas.

"I'm really pleased with the players. The game was balanced in the first half and then we played a brilliant second half," Huddersfield coach Carlos Corberan said.

"We played well from the back in the second half and we were more aggressive as a team, too."

Crystal Palace secured a 2-1 comeback victory at Millwall with goals from Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta, while Derby County suffered a 1-0 defeat at Coventry City.

Hartlepool United beat Blackpool 2-1 and Middlesbrough won 3-2 at Mansfield Town in stoppage-time. Fulham defeated Bristol City 1-0 in extra time, thanks to a goal from Harry Wilson.