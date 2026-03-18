Hughes wants Hall of Fame to return golden-goal puck, ESPN reports

March 17 : Jack Hughes wants the Hockey Hall of Fame to return the puck from his Olympic gold-medal-winning overtime goal for the United States at the Milano Cortina Games, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

The puck, which secured the United States' first men's Olympic hockey gold medal since 1980, is on display in Toronto as part of the Hall of Fame's "Olympics '26" exhibit, alongside the puck from Megan Keller's overtime winner for the U.S. women's team.

"I'm trying to get it. Like, that's bulls - that the Hockey Hall of Fame has it, in my opinion. Why would they have that puck?" Hughes told ESPN in an interview on Tuesday.

He said neither he nor Keller should be without their pucks and that he wanted his own puck to go to his father, Jim Hughes, who collects memorabilia for Jack and his brothers.

The Hall of Fame said the donated items represented defining moments in hockey history and would help to preserve those moments for visitors.

An International Ice Hockey Federation spokesperson previously told Sportico that Hughes's puck had been secured immediately after the game and designated for archival preservation with the Hall of Fame.

The Hockey Hall of Fame and USA Hockey did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.