Hulkenberg disqualified for excessive skid block wear
Sport

Hulkenberg disqualified for excessive skid block wear

Hulkenberg disqualified for excessive skid block wear

Formula One F1 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - April 12, 2025 Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg after qualifying REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

14 Apr 2025 05:08AM
SAKHIR, Bahrain :Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg was disqualified from Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix for excessive wear of his car's skid block, the second such breach by a Formula One team in the last three races.

The German had finished the race in 13th place but stewards found the wooden plank under the car was below the minimum thickness of 9mm.

Ferrari's seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from sixth place at last month's Chinese Grand Prix for the same reason.

Sauber, who will become the Audi factory team next year, are last in the constructors' championship after four races.

Source: Reuters
