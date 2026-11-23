HULL, England, Nov 22 : Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic hailed his side's collective effort after they earned their first Premier League victory since August with a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, thanks to an injury-time double from Oli McBurnie.

The result ended promoted Hull's eight-match winless run and lifted them further clear of the relegation zone with 14 points from 11 games, while preventing Brighton from cutting the gap to leaders Arsenal.

"We played against an excellent team today, very high intensity," Jakirovic told Sky Sports.

"We won 2-0 and I'm extremely happy because we wait almost three months (for another win) which is unbelievable, but I have never been in the Premier League before."

GOALKEEPING MASTERCLASS KEEPS BRIGHTON AT BAY

Hull were forced to withstand sustained pressure early on, with goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis producing a string of superb saves to preserve parity.

The Greek stopper made five saves in the first half, including a brilliant one-handed stop from Diego Gomez's effort in the 15th minute, helping Hull survive before they grew into the contest after the break.

"In the first half we survived and Konstantinos Tzolakis saved us four or five times. We had more stability in the second half," Jakirovic said.

Brighton's task became harder when Joao Costinha was sent off late on after collecting a second yellow card, and McBurnie made the extra man count, striking twice in stoppage time to seal a smash-and-grab victory.

"I never had doubt in Oli McBurnie because I know what he means to the team," Jakirovic added.

"We have to create chances for McBurnie and he will score. No matter if we win or lose, it is always a good atmosphere in the dressing room."

BRIGHTON RUE WASTED OPPORTUNITIES

Brighton manager Fabian Huerzeler lamented his side's wastefulness after they failed to convert their chances despite controlling large spells of the game.

"That's football. The Premier League is ruthless. Hull scored with a lucky punch, we have to accept it and be better next time," Huerzeler told Sky Sports, adding that his side lost intensity after the 65th minute.

"We rushed things, we lost a bit of intensity, we tried to force things because we weren't patient enough," he said.

"You can easily get frustrated if you miss so many chances."

Brighton host Newcastle United next Sunday, when Hull visit Crystal Palace.