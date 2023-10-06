Logo
Hummels recalled in Nagelsmann's first Germany squad
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - Portugal v Germany - Football Arena Munich, Munich, Germany - June 19, 2021 Germany's Robin Gosens celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Mats Hummels Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein/File Photo
Hummels recalled in Nagelsmann's first Germany squad
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfL Wolfsburg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - September 23, 2023 Borussia Dortmund's Mats Hummels celebrates after the match REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo
06 Oct 2023 05:45PM (Updated: 06 Oct 2023 07:12PM)
Germany have recalled defender Mats Hummels as manager Julian Nagelsmann on Friday (Oct 6) named his first squad for this month's international friendlies against the United States and Mexico.

Nagelsmann was appointed to the role last month in place of Hansi Flick, who left Germany after their 4-1 home loss to Japan in a friendly match, which followed several months of mediocre performances from the four-time world champions.

Borussia Dortmund defender Hummels, a 2014 World Cup winner, returns to the squad for the first time since he played 90 minutes in Germany's last 16 defeat by England at the European Championship in 2021.

Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Mueller, restored to the squad for games against Japan and France last month, retains his spot while Bayer Leverkusen's Robert Andrich, Union Berlin's Kevin Behrens and Stuttgart's Chris Fuehrich have been called up for the first time.

Germany take on the United States in Connecticut on Oct 14, before facing Mexico in Philadelphia on Oct 17, where they will be looking to build momentum ahead of next year's European Championship on home soil.

Source: Reuters/fh

