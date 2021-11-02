Logo
Hungary fans banned from Poland qualifier after Wembley clashes
Sport

Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - England v Hungary - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 12, 2021 Hungary fans celebrate with flares after Roland Sallai scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/File Photo
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - England v Hungary - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 12, 2021 Police clash with Hungary fans during the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/File Photo
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - England v Hungary - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 12, 2021 General view as Police clash with Hungary fans during the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/File Photo
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - England v Hungary - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 12, 2021 Hungary's Attila Szalai in action with England's John Stones Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/File Photo
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group I - England v Hungary - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 12, 2021 General view as Police clash with Hungary fans during the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/File Photo
02 Nov 2021 01:39AM (Updated: 02 Nov 2021 01:44AM)
Hungary fans will be barred from attending their team's final World Cup qualifier away to Poland following clashes with police during last month's group game against England at Wembley Stadium, world soccer's governing body (FIFA) said on Monday.

Britain's Metropolitan Police said the violence broke out after the alleged racial abuse of a steward in the Group I qualifier on Oct. 12 that ended in a 1-1 draw.

FIFA on Monday listed the "lighting of fireworks and lack of order in the stadium - improper conduct by spectators" as the reasons for banning Hungary fans for the Warsaw game on Nov 15.

They also fined the Hungarian Football Federation 75,000 Swiss Francs (US$82,309.04).

In September, FIFA had asked Hungary to play two games behind closed doors following the racism faced by England players in their clash in Budapest.

Hungary are fourth in Group I with 11 points from eight games, nine points adrift of leaders England and six behind Poland.

Source: Reuters

