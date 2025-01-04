Hurkacz, Swiatek send Poland into United Cup final

SYDNEY : Poland marched into a second successive final at the United Cup mixed team tennis tournament on Saturday with a convincing 2-0 victory over Kazakhstan after Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek won their singles matches.

Last year's runners-up will take on inaugural champions the United States or the Czech Republic in Sunday's title clash. The two teams face off in the second semi-final in Sydney.

World number two Swiatek wrapped up the tie with a battling display against the big-hitting Elena Rybakina for a 7-6(5) 6-4 victory at the Ken Rosewall Arena.

"I think this was the first time I was able to win against Elena on a faster surface," said an exhausted Swiatek after the epic battle that lasted a little over two hours.

"It means a lot. I didn't start well, I felt like I was on the handbrake a bit. I knew I had to do something because this match could go both ways. I wanted to change the momentum and I'm happy I did that in the last possible chance.

"I told myself that I'm not going to miss anymore, and I'm happy because it's always tough against Elena."

Hubert Hurkacz earlier beat Alexander Shevchenko 6-3 6-2 in less than an hour to help his team put one foot into the final.

"The last match here gave me a little bit of confidence and I've been playing better with every single match," said Hurkacz, who beat Briton Billy Harris in the quarter-final after a couple of defeats in the group stage.

Poland were beaten by Germany in last year's final.

The 18-team United Cup is a tune-up event for the Australian Open, which runs from Jan. 12 to 26.