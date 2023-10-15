Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Hurkacz wins thriller with Rublev to take Shanghai title
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Hurkacz wins thriller with Rublev to take Shanghai title

Hurkacz wins thriller with Rublev to take Shanghai title

Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Shanghai Masters - Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China - October 10, 2023 Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in action during his round of 16 match against China's Zhang Zhizhen REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

15 Oct 2023 08:43PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Hubert Hurkacz held his nerve in a dramatic tiebreak to defeat Andrey Rublev 6-3 3-6 7-6(8) in a thrilling final to win the Shanghai Masters on Sunday, his second ATP Masters 1000 title.

Hurkacz served up 21 aces to Rublev's 13, but Rublev responded with some powerful shots and the final could have gone either way before the Pole came out on top in an enthralling final set tiebreak.

"It was such a battle," Hurkacz said. "Especially emotionally. I had a match point and Andrey hit an amazing serve and then he had a match point and then I had some match points."

Fifth seed Rublev came into the final without having dropped a set, but that quickly changed when Hurkacz broke the Russian's serve to go 4-2 up and finished off the opening set with an ace.

Hurkacz has hit more aces than anyone on the ATP tour this season, and began in the same form in the first set, hitting seven aces to Rublev's two, but the Russian roared back.

Rublev broke Hurkacz's serve early in the second set but it was in the final set where the match really came to life. With Rublev serving at 5-4 down, and the game at deuce, the Russian lost his temper.

A movement from a photographer when Rublev lost a point and Hurkacz now with advantage, saw the umpire reprimand the Russian for lashing out angrily.

Rublev steadied himself to save match point and hold serve, and in the tiebreak he snatched early control to take a 3-0 lead.

Two aces from the Polish player kept him in touch and at 5-6 down he served another ace to save match point.

"It was back and forth and such a tricky match. Andrey was playing some great shots. I was trying to respond," Hurkacz said.

Both players broke serve again in quick succession to level the tiebreak at 8-8, but it was Hurkacz who had the last word and broke Rublev's serve again to win the title.

"It was one of those matches and I kept believing and I am super happy with how I managed at the end," Hurkacz said.

"It is such a big tournament and so much tradition. It is a huge event and I am really happy now."

Hurkacz, who won the Miami Open in 2021, will now move up to 11th in the ATP world rankings.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.