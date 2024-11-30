Hurzeler urges Albion to improve after disappointing 1-1 draw with Southampton

BRIGHTON, England : Brighton & Hove Albion moved up to second in the Premier League after a 1-1 draw to bottom side Southampton on Friday, but despite their high position, coach Fabian Hurzeler was disappointed with his side and urged them to raise their game.

Kaoru Mitoma's first-half goal was cancelled out by Flynn Downes' second-half equaliser, and a Cameron Archer effort that was controversially ruled out for offside added to Brighton's frustration at home.

"Disappointment is part of football. Negative experiences are part of the process and we didn't deserve more today, so we have to keep improving, keep pushing and try to be better in the next game," said the 31-year-old boss, who only took over in July.

"We have to be more consistent over the 90 minutes - be more ruthless with the chances we have because I think in the first half we had enough chances to win the game and we didn't take them. Then we were not clear enough, not consistent enough to defend or concede a goal," he added.

The American coach kicked off the season with an impressive unbeaten run in August, with wins over Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and even champions Manchester City.

But he insisted that Friday's performance can't be his team's style of play, as he urged them to be critical if they are to continue their strong form in the English top flight.

"It's early in the season and we shouldn't focus on results, we should focus on performances. Today was not our best. We have to be honest with ourselves that this can't be our identity... And to the home fans, we have to apologise for the second half," the manager added.

Brighton are now level on 23 points with Pep Guardiola's side, who face leaders Liverpool on Sunday.