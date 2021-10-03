Hwang double gives Wolves 2-1 win over Newcastle

WOLVERHAMPTON, England: South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan struck twice from assists by Raul Jimenez to help Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 2-1 home win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday (Oct 2) as they moved clear of the relegation zone.

The result lifted Wolves up to 10th in the standings on nine points from seven games. Newcastle slipped to 19th on three points and continued their winless streak, piling the pressure on manager Steve Bruce.

Hwang, who is on loan at Wolves from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, fired the hosts ahead in the 20th minute with a neat finish from a tight angle after Jimenez released him with a lovely through ball.

Newcastle equalised in the 41st as Jeff Hendrick, who came on five minutes earlier for the injured Joe Willock, drilled in a low shot from 30 metres across Jose Sa as the goalkeeper was left scrambling to get back to his line.

Wolves clinched it in the 58th minute after more sublime work by Jimenez, who turned two markers superbly and delivered another defence-splitting pass for Hwang to side-foot past visiting keeper Karl Darlow.

The pace dropped in the closing stages and Wolves held out comfortably as the visitors failed to trouble Sa, with their French forward Allan Saint-Maximin lacking any support up front.