Hwang to miss two June friendlies due to military training

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan will miss two of South Korea's four pre-World Cup friendly matches in June to allow the winger to complete his basic military training.

Hwang is exempt from having to complete the country's compulsory military service after winning the gold medal with South Korea's under 23 football squad at the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018.

But the 26-year-old is still required to do four weeks basic training and he will report for duty after Paulo Bento's side face Chile on June 6.

The Koreans, who have qualified for November's World Cup finals in Qatar, are due to play Brazil on June 2 before taking on the Chileans. They then play Paraguay on June 10 and face Egypt four days later.

Hwang will be replaced in the squad by Ulsan Hyundai striker Um Won-sang.

All male South Koreans between the ages of 18 and 35 must serve in the military for between 18 and 22 months, although exemptions are granted for athletes who have achieved success in international competition.