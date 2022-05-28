Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Hwang to miss two June friendlies due to military training
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Hwang to miss two June friendlies due to military training

Hwang to miss two June friendlies due to military training

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - May 15, 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-Chan during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Chris Radburn

28 May 2022 03:18PM (Updated: 28 May 2022 03:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan will miss two of South Korea's four pre-World Cup friendly matches in June to allow the winger to complete his basic military training.

Hwang is exempt from having to complete the country's compulsory military service after winning the gold medal with South Korea's under 23 football squad at the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018.

But the 26-year-old is still required to do four weeks basic training and he will report for duty after Paulo Bento's side face Chile on June 6.

The Koreans, who have qualified for November's World Cup finals in Qatar, are due to play Brazil on June 2 before taking on the Chileans. They then play Paraguay on June 10 and face Egypt four days later.

Hwang will be replaced in the squad by Ulsan Hyundai striker Um Won-sang.

All male South Koreans between the ages of 18 and 35 must serve in the military for between 18 and 22 months, although exemptions are granted for athletes who have achieved success in international competition.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us