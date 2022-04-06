Logo
Hwang signs with FC Seoul after suspending contract with Rubin Kazan
Hwang signs with FC Seoul after suspending contract with Rubin Kazan

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - South Korea v Panama - Cheonan Stadium, Cheonan, South Korea - October 16, 2018 South Korea's In-Beom Hwang scores their second goal REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

06 Apr 2022 02:14PM (Updated: 06 Apr 2022 02:14PM)
South Korean international Hwang In-beom has signed with FC Seoul until June after suspending his contract with Russia's Rubin Kazan, the K League club said on Wednesday.

FIFA opened a special transfer window for foreign players stranded in Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine, which allows them to "unilaterally suspend" their employment contracts with Football Union of Russia affiliated teams.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

FIFA added that players who opt to suspend their contracts will be considered out of contract until June 30 and can sign with other clubs without facing "consequences of any kind".

Hwang, who joined Kazan in 2020, suspended his contract with the Russian club on April 3, becoming the latest in a string of departures including Croatian pair of Silvije Begic , Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Anders Dreyer of Denmark.

"I don't know how many games I'll get to play, but I will try to help the team win every match at home in May and June," Hwang said.

FC Seoul are second from bottom of the league standings with six points after seven games.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

