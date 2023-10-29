Hwang strikes as Wolves peg back charging Newcastle

WOLVERHAMPTON, England: Hwang Hee-chan scored the equaliser as Wolverhampton Wanderers drew 2-2 with Newcastle United on Saturday (Oct 28), but the hosts suffered a major blow when forward Pedro Neto was carried off a rain-swept Molineux pitch with a hamstring injury.

Newcastle, who stretched their unbeaten streak to six games, are sixth in the Premier League with 17 points after 10 matches. Gary O'Neil's Wolves, unbeaten in the last five games, sit 12th on 12 points.

Hwang levelled in the 71st minute with a goal Newcastle could have avoided had keeper Nick Pope caught a free kick rather than punched it out, redemption for the Korean forward after his rash first-half tackle led to a penalty for the visitors.

Callum Wilson netted twice for Newcastle before the interval, first in the 22nd minute when keeper Jose Sa crashed into a team mate and let the ball slip from his grasp. Wilson pounced with a shot that was blocked by Toti Gomes before the 31-year-old fired home with an overhead kick.

Mario Lemina drew Wolves level when he outmuscled Kieran Trippier to head in Neto's corner.

Wilson restored Magpies' lead just before the break after Hwang was penalised for his tackle on Fabian Schar, a decision that had Wolves fans roaring their disapproval. Sa got a hand Wilson's penalty, but the ball dribbled in.