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Hyderabad and Gujarat into IPL playoffs, Chennai on brink of elimination
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Hyderabad and Gujarat into IPL playoffs, Chennai on brink of elimination

Hyderabad and Gujarat into IPL playoffs, Chennai on brink of elimination
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India - May 18, 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins celebrates after taking the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Kartik Sharma with teammates, caught by Nitish Kumar Reddy REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Hyderabad and Gujarat into IPL playoffs, Chennai on brink of elimination
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India - May 18, 2026 Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson celebrates with teammates after stumping out Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
19 May 2026 01:25PM
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NEW DELHI, May 19 : Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans will breathe easier after joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League playoffs on Monday but Chennai Super Kings are on the brink of elimination after suffering a seventh defeat of the season.

Bengaluru won their first IPL title last year and were the first to book their place in the playoffs this season. Hyderabad joined them after a five-wicket win over Chennai, a result which also assured Gujarat of a place.

Punjab Kings are fourth in the 10-team tournament with one game left to play but their destiny is not in their own hands.

Rajasthan Royals are only a point behind with two games left, while Chennai and Delhi Capitals also trail Punjab by a point but with one match to go.

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It has been a disappointing campaign for Chennai, who won five titles under Mahendra Singh Dhoni before he passed on the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2024.

Gaikwad's own form has been patchy this season and the opener has largely failed to capitalise on the powerplay overs, scoring at a pedestrian strike rate of 120.67.

"I think Ruturaj can do more," Chennai head coach Stephen Fleming said after Monday's home loss to Hyderabad.

"He's done more in the past. He's been a fine player at the top. He hasn't produced the quantity of runs and the pace of runs that he's done in his career. And that's something that he will address."

Former New Zealand captain Fleming was aware that failing to make the playoffs three years in a row could spell the end of his stint at Chennai.

"I'd say it's a choice for the management," Fleming said.

"I know we're judged on results, that's fair. So it's the management's call, not mine."

Source: Reuters
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